Bendix acquires R.H. Sheppard

ELYRIA, Ohio – Bendix has purchased, through parent company Knorr-Bremse, the R.H. Sheppard Co. steering system company from Wabco.

The company paid US$149.5 million for the company, which Wabco shed as part of its takeover by ZF. R.H. Shepard is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of steering systems for commercial vehicles in the North American market.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2020.

“For Bendix and the North American marketplace in particular, this is a strong combination of two market leaders and an ideal addition to our evolving product and solutions portfolio,” said Michael J. Hawthorne, Bendix president and CEO. “The Sheppard product portfolio will further enable us to better respond to the requirements of North American customers in the different market segments and to offer tailor-made system solutions for the full range North American commercial vehicles.”

The acquisition also better positions Bendix to develop automated driving technologies.