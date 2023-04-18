Grote Industries buys Star Headlight & Lantern

Grote Industries has purchased Star Headlight & Lantern, combining the two multi-generational family businesses.

The latter will operate as the Star Safety Technologies by Grote subsidiary, a holding company wholly owned by Grote Industries. Star was founded in 1889 and produces lighting for a variety of industries, including rail, amber light, and emergency lighting markets.

“As a longstanding supplier partner to Grote for some of its key warning and hazard products, Star caught our attention with its great quality, innovation, and approach to serving their markets,” said Mike Grote, who will serve as general manager for the holding company. “We are excited about building upon the rich legacy Star has developed over its 134-year multi-generational history within the Jacobs family.”

(From L-R): Josh Wilbur, director of human resources (Grote); Brian Blanton, CFO (Grote); Mike Grote, general manager (Star Safety Technologies by Grote); John Green, vice-president and COO (Star Headlight and Lantern Co.); Christopher D. Jacobs, owner and CEO (Star Headlight and Lantern Co.); Dominic Grote, president (Grote). (Photo: Grote Industries)

“When looking for great companies that can help us serve our customers and markets better, the opportunity with Star was a perfect fit,” added Dominic Grote, president and CEO of Grote Industries.

“Both our companies have been built not only on strong family leadership and commitment to their customers but also on great people and team members that work together in an environment of trust, integrity, responsibility, and respect. This addition to the Grote family of businesses demonstrates our commitment to embracing opportunities that will help us get closer to our customers and grow and scale our capability to innovate and bring safer, smarter products to the markets we serve.”