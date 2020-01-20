Bendix consolidates damper production

HUNTINGTON, Ind. – Bendix is consolidating its North American engine vibration damper production, in an effort to increase overall capacity.

Production will move from the company’s North Aurora, lll.-based facility to its manufacturing campus in Huntington, Ind. The move will be completed by mid-year 2020, Bendix announced.

“The decision to consolidate production at a single location enables strategic alignment of our manufacturing operations and increased opportunities to support the company’s expanding damper product lines. The action will take place without disruption to our ability to meet customer needs,” said Carlos Hungria, Bendix chief operating officer. “In 2017, Bendix completed a $3.8-million capital investment in equipment to launch two new production lines in Huntington, ultimately paving the way for continued expansion of our damper manufacturing capabilities and overall capacity.”