Mount Holly plant produces 750,000th truck

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has produced the 750,000th truck at its Mount Holly, N.C., truck plant.

The M2 106 Plus was presented to Penske Truck Leasing during a recent ceremony.

“Since it opened, the Mt. Holly plant has earned a strong reputation of manufacturing excellence based on teamwork, collaboration and partnership with our valued customers,” said Jeff Allen, senior vice-president, operations and specialty vehicles, DTNA.

“As the longstanding home to our M2 and SD vehicle lines, we’re honored to present the milestone 750,000th truck from Mt. Holly, an all-new M2 106 Plus, to Penske Truck Leasing.”

The plant was opened by Freightliner in May 1979, and began by producing a variety of heavy-duty over-the-road models. In 1991, Business Class truck production began there, preceding the launch of the Business Class M2. The Plus series line was introduced last year and the plant is in the midst of changeover from legacy M2 and SD productions to the new Plus line.