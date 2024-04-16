Bendix to consolidate parts distribution in Indiana

Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems has announced it will pull its Sparks, Nev., distribution center into its Huntington, Ind., operations.

The consolidation is expected to be complete by the end of the second quarter, with all parts inventory housed at the Indian distribution center, its primary North American distribution point.

“Delivering value to our customers is at the core of all we do,” said Piotr Sroka, Bendix president, chief operating officer, and chief executive officer. “Consolidating our U.S.-based distribution operations into the state-of-the art, multishift-enabled Bendix Distribution Center at our Huntington location ensures improved responsiveness and flexibility for our customers – including increased accessibility. Thanks to a full slate of continuous improvement actions underway – and with new expanded hours for our shipping operation out of Huntington – we expect our service and responsiveness to improve even more as a result of this action.”

Bendix says customers will not notice any change in parts availability.

“The decision to undertake the shift and shutter the Sparks facility was reached only with careful evaluation and consideration, including for those contractors – no full-time Bendix employees work at the site – who will be impacted by the closure,” Sroka said.