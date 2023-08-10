DTNA opens new parts redistribution center

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has opened a new parts redistribution center in Whitestown, Ind.

The company says the 605,000 sq.-ft. facility will help it replenish its 10 parts distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, with more efficient and timely parts deliveries. The new facility also expands DTNA’s overall parts distribution network to nearly 4 million square feet.

“We are excited to introduce the Whitestown RDC as an integral part of our Parts Distribution Network,” said Brian Lewallen, president of Detroit Reman and general manager, aftermarket solutions, DTNA. “This investment not only strengthens our capabilities to efficiently manage inventory across our network, but also demonstrates our commitment to our parts growth strategy and prepares us for new product lines for our customers.”

“By implementing a centralized approach to inventory management, DTNA aims to ensure that the right parts are in the right place at the right time for maximizing customer uptime,” said Todd Biggs, director, aftermarket parts distribution. “The goal is to set the benchmark for parts availability across our PDC network and ultimately for our customers.”

The new RDC will help Daimler better manage seasonal and sales fluctuations and will help it achieve its goal of delivering 90% of parts ordered by the next day.