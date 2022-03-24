Branson, Mo. to host 40th Shell Rotella SuperRigs in June

The 40th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs will be held June 9-11 at Branson Landing in Branson, Mo.

(Photo: Shell Rotella SuperRigs)

Competitors compete for 24 awards including Best Chrome, Best Lights, and Best of Show. Twelve drivers will be selected to have their truck featured in the 2023 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar.

The highlights include a truck parade at Branson Landing; contestant dinner; truck lights competition; angler, Jimmy Houston offering fishing tips and tricks; and musical entertainment.

At the competition, owner/operators from the U.S. and Canada compete annually for more than $25,000 in cash and prizes. There is no fee to enter SuperRigs and the weekend is designed to be fun for the family.