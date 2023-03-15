Mack Trucks accepting entries for 2024 calendar

Mack Trucks is launching the Mack Calendar Contest for 2024. The contest is an opportunity for Mack customers to show off their Mack pride online, and if chosen, be featured in the 2024 calendar.

Customers can submit photos of their truck to be included in the voting, and for the first time, video submissions will also be accepted. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite submission on the contest website. The entries that receive the most votes in each category will be featured for one month in the 2024 Mack calendar.

(Photo: Mack Trucks)

The entry period for the contest runs from March 15 through April 15, while the online voting runs from April 1 through April 30. Voters are allowed to vote once daily for their choice.

“This calendar contest is a fun way for Mack owners and operators to show what makes the connection with the Mack brand so special,” said David Galbraith, Mack vice-president of global brand and marketing. “The passion and attachment they have to Mack trucks is remarkable and demonstrates why this company remains so important to the trucking industry 123 years after its founding.”

Bonus votes

Enhancements to entry and voting procedures include: video entries submitted along with a truck photo will receive 100 bonus votes; a photo entry of a truck with any dog will receive 100 bonus votes; video entries that include a dog will 175 bonus votes; Mack’s social media channels will promote special promotions where daily votes could count for double or even triple points; and all entries are eligible to be promoted to Mack’s followers across its social channels.

The contest is only open to trucks in revenue operation — that is, trucks currently working in fleets and not collector or antique vehicles. The voting categories are aligned with Mack’s truck models: Mack Anthem, Granite, TerraPro, Mack LR, Mack MD and Pinnacle, plus a legacy category for models no longer in production but still in revenue operation.

Winners will be announced in early May, and Mack Trucks will schedule a professional photo shoot for each winning entry for the calendar.