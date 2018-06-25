Breadner now carrying Hyundai Translead trailers

BRESLAU, Ont. – Breadner Trailers has announced it will be offering the full line of Hyundai Translead trailers.

Bob Breadner, president of Breadner Trailers, said the company was seeking a highly customizable trailer offering for the Ontario market.

“The Mississauga trailer market is one of the largest in North America. Customers in this market demand high-spec’, high application units and customization is very important to them,” Breadner said in an interview with Truck News. “We found that by partnering with Hyundai Translead, we are able to offer that customization while keeping up with demand.”

The dealer showed a new A Bond Hy-Cube trailer at Truck World in April, which Breadner said “is a very robust, heavy trailer designed specifically for the automotive market.”

He said the company was also drawn to Hyundai Translead because it is now the world’s top trailer manufacturer and can meet demand during a robust market. While much of the trailer industry is currently sold out for the year, Breadner said Hyundai lets dealers reserve build slots to ensure the fast delivery of trailers, typically with just an eight-week lead time.

“We looked at the capacity they were able to offer, the flexibility and ability to customize our trailers for this market and it seemed like a good fit,” said Breadner.

He also said all stock units will be spec’d for Canadian applications.

“We don’t stock general base spec’ Hyundai trailers, we put a Breadner Trailer Sales spin on it,” he said. “We customize every trailer we bring in to ensure it’s built to last with unparalleled galvanization capabilities and innovations.”

Breadner is offering the full product line, including dry vans and reefers. It will also be the Ontario distributor for all Hyundai genuine parts and is the only full-service Hyundai dealership in Ontario. This is supported by a new Mississauga location with five service bays, and the main facility in Breslau with 10 bays.

“We recognize the aftermarket service is essential to supporting our customers,” Breadner said.