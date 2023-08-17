Bridgestone expanding Tennessee truck tire plant

Bridgestone has broken ground on a new US$550-million expansion of its Warren County, Tenn., truck and bus tire plant.

The expansion will grow the plant by 850,000 sq.-ft. and will help Bridgestone incorporate more advanced technologies to support cleaner, safer and more efficient commercial tire production, the company says. It will, for example, become one of Bridgestone’s first global plants capable of producing its Enliten technology stack, which the company says optimizes rolling resistance and wear.

The upgrades will also allow it to equip all tires made there with RFID (radio frequency identification) tags to help fleets manage their tires.

Bridgestone is also investing in AI control technology that will increase the productivity and the application of data in a digital manufacturing environment.

Construction is now underway and expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

“With new investment and new jobs, we are moving our Warren County Plant forward, driven by growing demand for our products, our commitment to investing in U.S. manufacturing, and our Warren team’s dedication to innovation, efficiency and quality for our customers,” Paolo Ferrari, joint global COO, Bridgestone Corporation, and president and CEO, Bridgestone Americas, said in a release.

“Our company and the Warren County Plant team have a vital role to play in the transformation of mobility. This investment will expand the capabilities of this plant and pave the way for Bridgestone to bolster its sustainable solution offerings for fleets.”