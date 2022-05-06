OK Tire opens new full-service Saskatchewan location

OK Tire has opened a new location in Balcarres, Sask.

The new site, at 103 Hwy. 10, celebrated a grand opening April 30. It is a full-service provider and offers tires for cars, trucks, and commercial and farm equipment. The location also offers heavy-duty repairs on semi-tractors and trailers.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new OK Tire location in Balcarres and offer OK Tire’s tradition of great customer service to the community,” says OK Tire Balcarres owner Gregory den Brok. “We’re proud to provide customers with a full range of tire services from vehicle to commercial and farming equipment as a one-stop shop to meet all their needs.”