BrightDrop electric van sets range record

BrightDrop and FedEx have secured a Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge, in a trip that saw a BrightDrop Zevo 600 travel from New York City to Washington, D.C.

Driver Stephen Marlin drop the Zevo 600 (formerly known as the EV600) completed the 418-km trip in time for Earth Day, and made stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore. The cargo included a shipment of sustainable cleaning products, destined for an organic market.

The BrightDrop EV set a record after traveling the trip from New York City to Washinton, D.C., on a single charge. (Photo: General Motors)

The van is produced at a General Motors CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. The first of the units was delivered to FedEx in December.

“Today’s milestone is a perfect example of how businesses can lead the charge in ushering in a more sustainable future for customers, our communities and our planet through collaboration,” said FedEx chief sustainability officer Mitch Jackson, in a press release.