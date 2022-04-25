BrightDrop electric van sets range record
BrightDrop and FedEx have secured a Guinness World Record for the longest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge, in a trip that saw a BrightDrop Zevo 600 travel from New York City to Washington, D.C.
Driver Stephen Marlin drop the Zevo 600 (formerly known as the EV600) completed the 418-km trip in time for Earth Day, and made stops in Philadelphia and Baltimore. The cargo included a shipment of sustainable cleaning products, destined for an organic market.
The van is produced at a General Motors CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont. The first of the units was delivered to FedEx in December.
“Today’s milestone is a perfect example of how businesses can lead the charge in ushering in a more sustainable future for customers, our communities and our planet through collaboration,” said FedEx chief sustainability officer Mitch Jackson, in a press release.
Have your say
