BYD signs Cox Automotive for roadside support in U.S.

Electric truck maker BYD Motors has signed a deal with Cox Automotive to provide 24/7 roadside support for its Classes 6 and 8 trucks in the U.S.

Cox will supply a nationwide network of EV-trained technicians to service the trucks.

“This agreement with a nationally respected fleet services leader in Cox Automotive bolsters the confidence of our customers and gives new customers assurance their service needs will be addressed by the top professionals in the business,” said Audrey Li, BYD vice-president of operations. “We’re very excited by this announcement.”

“Cox Automotive is driven to lead America’s fleet industry in the electric vehicle transformation, working alongside innovative companies like BYD Motors with a shared mission to create a more sustainable fleet future,” added Kevin Clark, AVP of vehicle operations, Cox Automotive Fleet Services. “Our trusted and skilled EV technicians keep America moving safely and efficiently.”

BYD says it has more than 500 electric trucks in service in the U.S., and more than 85,000 globally.