Ryder leases VNR Electric trucks to service Volvo Group plant

Ryder has taken deliver of seven Volvo VNR Electric trucks, which will serve Volvo Group’s assembly operations in Pennsylvania.

“Volvo Trucks is committed to building a decarbonized future and working with supplier and carrier partners, such as Ryder, who are committed to sustainability,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “One of our core company values is environmental stewardship, and by manufacturing and utilizing our own zero-tailpipe emission trucks, we are making good on our promise to lead the commercial transport industry toward more sustainable solutions by advancing electromobility.”

(Photo: VTNA)

The trucks are covered by a five-year vehicle-as-a-service fair-market-value lease. This allows customers to lease the trucks over a specified time period, with the option of purchasing the trucks at a current market cost when the lease term concludes.

“Ryder has been a longstanding leader in integrating alternative fuel vehicles into our fleet with a goal of driving more sustainable solutions for our customers,” said Steve Sensing, Ryder president for supply chain solutions. “The work that Volvo Trucks has done to accelerate Class 8 battery-electric technology is impressive, with successful working fleets. We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with an industry leader and get the hands-on experience with integrating the Volvo VNR Electric truck in our fleet.”

The trucks are working two shifts, completing up to eight round-trips per day, transporting assembly kits of truck components to the Mack Trucks plant in Macungie, Penn. Five mobile 50-kW chargers will be used at the plant to charge the trucks, along with six permanent 100- to 150-kW chargers currently being installed.