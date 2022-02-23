Catalys Lubricants buys Nemco

Oil distributor Catalys Lubricants has announced the purchase of manufacturer Nemco Lubricants and Chemicals, expanding its presence in the Prairies.

Its Catalys’ third acquisition in the last six months and has completed a coast-to-coast distribution and manufacturing network, the company says.

The Nemco purchase reinforces its presence in Western Canada.

(Photo: iStock)

“The acquisition of Nemco enables Catalys to fulfill our vision of creating a national distribution network,” said Jean-François Crevier, president, Catalys Lubricants. “With a presence in all 10 provinces, we’re better equipped to exceed our customers’ needs and provide them with quality products, local expertise and superior customer service. Today’s announcement is the culmination of several acquisitions made by Catalys in the past decade to establish ourselves as a leader in lubricant distribution. This signals the start of an exciting new chapter, and we look forward to engaging our entire network to service the customers and the communities that welcome us.”

Nemco operates a plant in Winnipeg, and two warehouses in Regina and Saskatoon, Sask. It will continue to operate under its existing name.