GreatWest Kenworth unveils new Alberta dealership
GreatWest Kenworth opened a new parts and service dealership in Balzac, Alta., to support fleets and truck operators serving the Calgary and Airdrie markets.
The newly constructed 32,000 sq.-ft. dealership is on an 8.4-acre site, features 10 service bays, and a nearly 2,300 sq.-ft. parts display area supported by a 8,000 sq.-ft. storage space.
The facility is located on Prime Avenue and operates from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. GreatWest Kenworth operates five Kenworth dealerships in Alberta including, Calgary, Clairmont, Lethbridge, Redcliff, and Red Deer
