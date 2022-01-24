Cummins, Isuzu to test battery-electric prototype truck

Cummins and Isuzu are joining forces to build the prototype of a medium-duty battery-electric truck for fleet demonstrations in the coming year.

It will be the first zero-emissions offering to come through the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership that was formed in May 2019. And Isuzu will then explore ways to commercialize such Cummins-powered equipment.

The Isuzu F-Series truck will integrate the Cummins PowerDrive6000.

“As part of the path to carbon neutrality, it is significant for us to start this joint BEV [battery-electric-vehicle] prototype project in North America. Through our partnership, we commit to continuing to explore further opportunities in the next generation power source, including electric powertrain technologies in addition to the existing powertrain collaboration,” said Isuzu senior executive officer Koichi Seto, in a related press release.