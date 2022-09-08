Werner to broadly deploy 15L hydrogen-fueled Cummins engines

Werner Enterprises has signed a letter of intent with Cummins to take delivery of 500 15-liter hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines, when available.

Werner was previously announced as a test fleet for the technology, which is built on a fuel agnostic platform.

“At Werner, we’re committed to a 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 because we recognize the important role our sustainability efforts play,” said Werner chairman, president and CEO Derek Leathers. “Our customers are showing increased interest in more sustainable choices in the marketplace, and we see significant potential in utilizing Cummins’ fuel agnostic platform to continue the momentum toward reducing our carbon footprint.”

“Our fleet customers have shown tremendous enthusiasm for hydrogen internal combustion engines, which we believe can be a breakthrough technology essential to reaching Destination Zero,” said Jim Nebergall, general manager, Cummins Hydrogen Engine Business. “With enough interest, we believe we can manufacture this technology at scale yet this decade providing customers with an option that is a low initial cost, extended vehicle range, powertrain installation commonality, and end user familiarity.”

Cummins electrolyzers produce zero-carbon green hydrogen fuel, which can be used to fuel the trucks.