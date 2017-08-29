Cummins unveils fully electric day cab tractor

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Cummins took the wrapping off its fully electric Class 7 demonstration urban hauler tractor today in Columbus, Ind.

Called AEOS, the 4×2 day cab tractor features full high energy Li-ion battery electric power with zero emissions, and boasts a range of 100 miles on a single charge, extendable to 300 miles.



Current charge time is one hour with plug-in to a 140 kWh charging station, which Cummins hopes to shorten to 20 minutes by 2020.

Intended for vocational applications such as urban delivery, port drayage and terminal container handling, AEOS comes with a Cummins-integrated electrified powertrain and is built by Roush with a design inspired by Cummins.

“These new technological innovations build on our 100-year legacy of bringing the best solutions to our customers, driving their success and meeting the evolving demands of their industries and markets,” said Jennifer Rumsey, chief technical officer for Cummins. “We will harness our global technical footprint to continue to develop a wide variety of power technologies to bring our customers the choice and solutions that enable their success and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Cummins will also continue to invest in its diesel engine offerings, as well as natural gas and other alternative fuels.