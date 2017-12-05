Daimler names new Western Star Trucks boss

PORTLAND, Ore. – David Carson has been named president of Western Star Trucks, and chief diversity officer for Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

He is currently president of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., and will replace Kelley Platt, who has been promoted to oversee Daimler’s joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive in China.

“While we will miss Kelley’s leadership and her significant contributions as a member of the Daimler Trucks North America Operating Committee, we are confident that David’s dedication and proven track record as a leader position him well as the new leader of Western Star as we look to the future for the vocational truck brand,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, Daimler Trucks North America.

Carson has been with DTNA since 2001 and has served in a variety of leadership roles, the company says.

Platt becomes president and chief executive officer of Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive.

“Kelley’s leadership and dedication to our customers and to continuously improve will continue to be integrated into our company as we move forward,” said Nielsen. “We wish her the best of luck in China where she will bring a wealth of experience with her.”