Detroit produces 1 millionth engine at Redford plant

Detroit has produced its 1 millionth engine at the company’s manufacturing facility in Redford, Mich.

The plant there produces the Detroit DD13, DD15, and DD16 engines. The company will celebrate the milestone engine today.

“Detroit has been building world-class, state-of-the-art engines with industry-leading technology for over 84 years,” said Matt Pfaffenbach, head of operations at Detroit. “The campus is home to 2,900 employees. Our work is built on a foundation of pride, hard work and innovation. We are extremely proud of this achievement and the advancements we bring to the industry. Our Detroit heavy-duty engines provide customers the best fuel-efficiency and economy with millions of miles of reliability and durability. Producing one million heavy-duty engines in the Detroit plant is a huge achievement and we are excited to keep that momentum going.”

Detroit says it aims to improve engine fuel economy by 5% every two to three years. The company says it holds 41.1% Class 8 engine market share year to date through August.