Cummins to host Biden, announces $1B in U.S. engine investments

Cummins will host U.S. president Joe Biden in Fridley, Minn., today where the company has announced it will spend US$1 billion on U.S. engine manufacturing.

The presidential visit is part of Biden’s Investing in America tour.

“I am delighted that we will have the chance to show president Biden the innovative work we are doing at our Fridley plant and our incredible Cummins employees who are doing it,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins President and CEO. “In just a few weeks, we will begin manufacturing one of the key pieces of technology for green hydrogen production that will help decarbonize our economy and drive the clean energy transition – the electrolyzer. Support from the Biden Administration and Congress with legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act are driving the clean energy economy forward in the United States and critical to our decarbonization efforts.”

Engine investments totaling $1 billion will take place at Cummins facilities in Indiana, North Carolina, and New York. Facilities there will be upgraded to support Cummins’ fuel-agnostic future engine platform, designed to run on a variety of low carbon fuels.

“The electrolyzer production in Minnesota and investment in our Indiana, North Carolina and New York facilities are reflective of our dual path approach of advancing both engine-based and zero-emission solutions – an approach that is best for all of our stakeholders and our impact on the planet. We can’t do this alone and are grateful for the continued partnership and collaboration with congressional leaders and the Biden Administration,” Rumsey said.

In addition to electrolyzer production in Minnesota, Cummins will invest $425 million into its Jamestown, N.Y., plant to accommodate production of its fuel-agnostic internal combustion engine platform, the X15N. Testing of the platform is set to begin with customers including Walmart, Werner and National Ready Mix, Cummins announced. Walmart will receive the first such engine this month and will run it on renewable natural gas.