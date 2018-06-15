Detroit turns 80, produces millionth HDEP engine

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, has announced the production of its millionth heavy-duty engine platform (HDEP) engine.

The HDEP line was introduced in 2007 and was jointly developed in Germany, Japan and the U.S. The platform has 90% shared parts globally, which provided cost savings and improved reliability, the company claims.

The first HDEP engine launched in North America was the Detroit DD15.

“Detroit will continue to leverage the power of Daimler’s global resources to push the envelope with transformative technology and products, so that we can continue to exceed customer expectations in all dimensions,” said Rakesh Aneja, head of powertrain engineering, DTNA. “We are fiercely proud of what we have been able to accomplish in the last 80 years, including the inspirational HDEP success story. Our best, however, is yet to come!”

Added Matt Pfaffenbach, head of powertrain opertaions, DTNA: “We’re proud of the collaboration behind the development of our heavy-duty engine platform, and pleased our customers continue to achieve significant gains in fuel efficiency and productivity with our engines. Throughout our history we have pioneered new products and technological advances by anticipating the demands of our customers, and our newest innovations continue that legacy of achievements in engineering.”