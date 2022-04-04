DTNA updates training center for electrification

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) has expanded its Detroit Service Training Center to train technicians on electric powertrain service, battery maintenance, and full truck repair.

“For the trucking industry to successfully transition to zero-emission vehicles, technicians need to know how to diagnose, service and maintain new technology in order to keep our valued customers running with maximum uptime,” said Matt Pfaffenbach, head of operations, Detroit Powertrain. “The continued investment in our brand and the location are key to ensuring our unmatched service network is ready to deliver for our customers, and their electric trucks, well into the future.

The center has been operating since 2018, training technicians on conventional Detroit powertrains. Now techs can learn about the Detroit ePowertrain launching in the Freightliner eCascadia and eM2.

The facility supports 770 distribution and service facilities.