Freightliner to build trucks with Cummins’ hydrogen fuel cell powertrain

Cummins and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) will work together to upfit and validate Freightliner Cascadia trucks with a Cummins hydrogen fuel cell powertrain for the North American market.

DTNA will use Cummins’ fourth generation fuel cell powertrain, with plans to have units available for select customers in 2024.

“Cummins and Daimler Truck have a strong history of partnership, and this next step into fuel cell electric vehicles is an exciting development for zero-emissions transport,” said Amy Davis, vice-president and president of new power at Cummins. “Hydrogen fuel cells are a promising solution for the demanding requirements of heavy-duty trucking. Our collaboration in this market is an important milestone for both companies as we work to accelerate the shift to a carbon-free economy.”

“CO2-neutral commercial transportation must not only be technically feasible, but also economically viable for our valued customers,” added Rakesh Aneja, vice-president and chief of eMobility at DTNA.

“Depending on the customer application and energy infrastructure considerations, hydrogen-powered vehicles can absolutely complement battery-powered electric vehicles in accelerating our carbon-neutral journey.”