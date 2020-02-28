Emissions tampering enforcement ramps up in Ontario

TORONTO, Ont. – The Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks (MECP) has deployed its Vehicle Emissions Enforcement Unit to target trucks and shops that bypass emissions rules, and a crackdown is well underway.

Between April 1 2019 and Dec. 31 2019, MECP told Trucknews.com, a total of 2,532 vehicles and operators were assessed for compliance. The unit conducted 12 fleet inspections, of which nine failed. “We are using our enforcement tools to bring them into compliance,” MECP spokesman Gary Wheeler told Trucknews.com in an email.

The agency also inspected 155 heavy-duty vehicles with an out-of-province licence plate, of which 90 failed.

Wheeler said non-compliant vehicle owners can receive a ticket for $420, and receive an order to repair the vehicle. They can also have their plates taken away and their vehicle ordered towed to a repair facility.

The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) commended the enforcement activity and has produced a tip sheet to educate operators and other members of the supply chain on the importance of compliance with emissions rules.

“MECP is doing a fantastic job with their current resources and enforcement mechanisms. We look forward to seeing the results of additional efforts to ensure we have clean air and fair competition in the province,” said Ontario Trucking Association chairman David Carruth. “Many carriers are bearing the cost of maintaining emission control equipment that is making the air we breathe better for all Ontarians. OTA congratulates Minister (Jeff) Yurek and Minister (Caroline) Mulroney for their environmental stewardship and ensuring environmental non-compliance has real consequences.”

The OTA also released some additional stats, noting the MECP has issued repair orders for more than 200 trucks, with the average repair value estimated to top $12,000, representing a total repair bill of more than $2.23 million.

In addition, two individuals have been convicted under Part III of the Provincial Offences Act with fines of $5,000 and $20,000. OTA also reported there have been 16 garage inspections.

MECP has set up a reporting line people can call to report smoking vehicles or those who have bypassed emissions control requirements. It is 888-758-2999.

“OTA encourages the industry to utilize this newly-developed method to target government enforcement on garages and carriers engaged in the practice of delete kits,” said Carruth. “Targeted enforcement can be swift and efficient if the compliant industry bands together to highlight those who need to be reminded that environmental compliance is not a business option, but a requirement.”

The tip sheet can be found here.