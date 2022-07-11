Falcon Equipment doubling facility space in Alberta

Falcon Equipment is moving to a new location outside Edmonton on July 18. The facility in Nisku will be twice as large as the old space and will continue to offer sales, service (shop and mobile), rentals and parts support.

“We are excited to be moving to a new facility that is double the size of our current shop to give us the ability to be able to better serve the market in Alberta,” president Dan Kielan said.

Lane Babiak will continue to manage the branch and Garnet McKechney and Mike Gallant will provide sales to customers across Alberta.

The new location is at 2204 7 Street, Nisku.