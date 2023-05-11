Doran Manufacturing celebrates 70th anniversary with new facility, ownership

Doran Manufacturing, manufacturer of tire pressure monitoring systems for truck fleets and off-road equipment, celebrated its 70th anniversary by opening a new 10,000 sq.-ft. facility.

Doran is also celebrating new ownership, as the company was recently purchased by a group of current Doran executives including president Jim Samocki, Lee Demis, vice-president of business development, and Dave Robinson, controller.

(Photo: Doran Manufacturing)

“We’re thrilled with the new facilities,” Samocki said about the new facility in suburban Cincinnati, Ohio. “Blue Ash is transportation-friendly and offers many amenities that we didn’t have previously, which are great for our current and future team members. Everyone from the city has been amazing.”

The Doran team says it designed the flex-space facility in an efficient manner for manufacturing, shipping, and service, with ample office space for current employees and room for growth.

“We continue to innovate and will soon be rolling out new initiatives that will make it even easier for customers to monitor their tire pressures. Whether in a fleet of over-the-road trucks and trailers, agricultural tractors and equipment, or off-road machinery for mining and heavy construction, our goal is to enhance safety and reduce costs across the fleet,” Samocki said.