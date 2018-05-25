Freightliner, Western Star offer OOIDA rebates

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) are eligible for rebates on qualifying new Western Star and Freightliner truck models.

Qualifying used trucks at SelecTrucks Centers are also eligible. Customers must be OOIDA members for 90 days prior to purchase and must buy and take delivery of the truck by Dec. 31, 2018.

Qualifying Western Star models include 2018 and 2019 model year 4900 and 5700XE trucks. Members can receive a rebate between US$1,000 and $2,000.

Qualifying Freightliners include 2018 and 2019 model year new Cascadia, original Cascadia, and 122SD models. Rebates of US$1,000 are available.

“We’ve had a long relationship with OOIDA, and it’s important that we continue to support independent owner-operators and professional drivers with valuable resources that will benefit their business,” said Samantha Parlier, Western Star’s vice-president, marketing and product strategy.

“We’re proud of our partnership with OOIDA, and are pleased to offer its members rebates on our trucks,” added Kelly Gedert, director of product marketing for Freightliner Trucks and Detroit. “We are confident we can provide the right truck to match the business needs of any professional truck driver.”

For more info, speak to a dealer.