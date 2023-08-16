Fultra buys trailer maker East Manufacturing

Fruehauf parent company Fultra has expanded its North American presence with the purchase of trailer maker East Manufacturing.

East makes aluminum flatbed, drop deck, dump, round bottom and refuse trailers, as well as steel dump trailers and aluminum truck bodies.

An aerial shot of East Manufacturing’s Ohio manufacturing facility. (Photo: East Manufacturing)

“We are thrilled to welcome East Manufacturing to the family,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO of Fultra. “East really fits with our vision to be the trusted solutions partner for the commercial vehicle market in North America. We are confident that our employees and communities as well as customers, dealers and suppliers, will benefit from our combined strengths. We are honored and proud to be the stewards of two iconic brands like East and Fruehauf in North America.”

Tom Wiseman will take over the helm of East, as CEO of both East and Fruehauf, the company announced in a release. Wiseman said, “East will continue to operate as a standalone entity with all existing management and employees as a key to move forward. We will build on East’s strengths combined with group synergies to deliver even greater value to our customers and dealers.”