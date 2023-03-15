SAF-Holland breaks ground on new Mexico plant

SAF-Holland has broken ground at a new plant in Piedras Negras, Mexico, where it will manufacture Holland fifth wheels.

Joining the SAF-Holland executive management team for the ceremony was the Mayor of Piedras Negras, and other local stakeholders.

The new plant is part of the company’s plan to increase output from its North American plants.

The 158,000 sq.-ft. facility will open in August and will feature robotic welding equipment for the production of fifth wheels, including sliding and top plate assemblies.

“This investment allows us to better meet customer demand, delivering our fifth wheels more quickly to tractor manufacturers, dealers and customers,” said Kent Jones, president – Americas for SAF-Holland. “The additional manufacturing space not only enables us to serve our customers better but provides for future growth.”