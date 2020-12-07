Goodyear launches Fleet Central portal

AKRON, Ohio – Goodyear has launched a Fleet Central interactive portal to allow fleets to purchase tires, activate service and gain insights into their tire program.

The portal will allow fleets to make faster, better decisions for their business, the company says. It provides a dashboard giving managers a fleet level view, and allows them to drill down to individual vehicles.

Fleet Central allows fleets to schedule tire services, arrange emergency service, schedule stock tire delivery, monitor retreading and tire performance, manage purchase orders and push alerts by text or email.

(Photo: Goodyear)

“Goodyear is continuously innovating new ways to make it easier for fleets to manage their tires. With Fleet Central, we can offer customers a new level of transparency into every interaction they have with Goodyear and our service network. Best of all, these tools will ultimately help fleets find new ways to save money over time,” said Johnny McIntosh, director of integrated solutions and tire management.

“Some of our larger fleet customers who have already begun using Fleet Central are finding that it gives them much-needed insight into problem areas within their fleet, allowing them to adjust and make changes.”

The portal is available at GoodyearTruckTires.com.