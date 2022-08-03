Cummins closes Meritor acquisition

Cummins has completed its US$3.7-billion acquisition of Meritor, strengthening its ePowertrain portfolio and opening new opportunities supplying the industry with components such as axles and brakes.

“We are excited to welcome Meritor’s employees into Cummins,” said Jennifer Rumsey, Cummins’ president and CEO. “Together, Cummins and Meritor will move further and faster in developing economically viable decarbonized powertrain solutions that are better for people and our planet.”

(Image: Cummins)

Tom Linebarger, Cummins’ executive chairman added, “Cummins can help grow Meritor’s core business given our sales and service network and customer relationships around the world, and this acquisition has clear synergies for both companies that will position us for future investments during our industry’s technology transition. We are relentless in our focus on Destination Zero, our company strategy to achieve net-zero emissions, and will lead in the transition to decarbonized power. This acquisition is an important step in executing on our strategy.”