Groupe Morneau deploys Canada’s first Volvo VNR Electric in tandem configuration

Volvo Trucks North America’s customer Groupe Morneau took delivery of its first Volvo VNR Electric to operate on freight logistics routes in eastern Canada.

The zero-tailpipe emission Class 8 truck was delivered to Groupe Morneau this week during a key handover event with the local Volvo Trucks dealership, Pare Centre du Camion.

(Photo: Groupe Morneau)

The Volvo VNR Electric is the first heavy-duty battery-electric truck operating in Quebec City and the first Volvo VNR Electric tandem rear axle configuration in Canada.

“We commend Groupe Morneau for its leadership in deploying the first Volvo VNR Electric truck in Quebec City and for its commitment to improve the sustainability of its fleet,” said Paul Kudla, managing director for Canada, Volvo Trucks North America.

“This first Volvo VNR Electric truck will be our way to familiarize ourselves with battery-electric vehicles. We want to get as much data as possible regarding its capacity in terms of charge and its behavior under severe temperatures,” said Catherine Morneau, executive vice-president and general manager, Groupe Morneau.

Pare Centre du Camion and the Volvo sales team worked with Groupe Morneau to determine the ideal routes for the Volvo VNR Electric, based on the vehicle’s range, ideal charging options and work cycle.