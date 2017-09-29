Hino to introduce new Classes 7/8 trucks

MINERAL WELLS, W.V. – Hino has announced it is expanding its U.S. operations, and introducing a new line of Classes 7 and 8 trucks.

The company is converting a former Cold Water Creek distribution center and converting it to a new truck assembly plant, near its existing plant. The new plant will be operational in early 2019, Hino announced, and is four times bigger than its current U.S. plant.

The new Class 7/8 trucks will be introduced in 2019, Hino announced. The trucks will be powered by Hino’s A09 nine-liter engine with between 300 and 360 hp. The truck will be revealed to the public at the 2018 NTEA Work Truck Show.

“These are truly exciting times for Hino in the U.S. Our growth and customer acceptance in the Class 4-7 market are enabling us to introduce wider variety of products,” said Yoshinori Noguchi, CEO of Hino North America.