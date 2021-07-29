Hutch Connect is Canada’s first certified ELD

Transport Canada has certified the first electronic logging device (ELD) to meet a related mandate for federally regulated carriers.

The Hutch Connect ELD passed the third-party certification tests conducted by FPInnovations – one of three certification bodies that can determine whether individual ELDs meet underlying technical standards.

(Photo: istock)

While suppliers self-certify their devices in the U.S., the equipment must be certified by one of the named third-party labs in Canada. All certified devices will be listed on a web page managed by Transport Canada.

The third-party certification process was designed to help ensure Hours of Service data is not prone to tampering. Commercial Driver Technology and CSA Group are the other certifying bodies.

“Our main focus has always been R&D, innovation and compliance,” said Hutch Systems chief technology officer Gary Dhaliwal, in a related press release.

Hutch Systems is based in Abbotsford, B.C.

“I have always believed in my team at Hutch who, with FPInnovations, took adequate time to complete the process fairly and successfully” says Manvir Ghuman, Hutch Systems CEO.

The certified ELD is described as a hard-wired offering which allows carriers to use their own tablet or smartphone.

Carriers could still face struggles in sourcing ELDs in time to meet the mandate, the company says.

The Hutch Connect ELD is now certified as meeting technical standards relating to Canada’s ELD mandate. (Photo: Hutch Systems)

“Chip shortages have halted productions all over the world, hitting the telematics industry as well,” said Vishal Sharma, Hutch’s sales and marketing head, referring to the June 12, 2022 enforcement deadline.

“We might not be able to fulfil all orders in time. I urge carriers to create a plan on securing a third-party-certified ELD before the ‘progressional’ enforcement time is over.”

The mandate for federally regulated carriers officially took effect this June 12, but Canadian jurisdictions are not yet enforcing the rules, citing challenges including a lack of certified devices.