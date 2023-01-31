Ancra Cargo relocates North American headquarters

Ancra Cargo has relocated its North American headquarters to a 150,000 sq.-ft. facility in Hebron, Ky.

The new building at 1655 Worldwide Blvd. contains 31,000 sq.-ft. of expanded office which allows for a research and development center, an expanded quality control department for product testing and inspection, and a multimedia production studio. The plant also features a machining and assembly area.

“We are excited to do business in our new, larger office in Hebron,” said Larry Bethel, Ancra Cargo president. “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing cargo securement business.”