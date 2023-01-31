Ancra Cargo relocates North American headquarters
Ancra Cargo has relocated its North American headquarters to a 150,000 sq.-ft. facility in Hebron, Ky.
The new building at 1655 Worldwide Blvd. contains 31,000 sq.-ft. of expanded office which allows for a research and development center, an expanded quality control department for product testing and inspection, and a multimedia production studio. The plant also features a machining and assembly area.
“We are excited to do business in our new, larger office in Hebron,” said Larry Bethel, Ancra Cargo president. “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing cargo securement business.”
Have your say
This is a moderated forum. Comments will no longer be published unless they are accompanied by a first and last name and a verifiable email address. (Today's Trucking will not publish or share the email address.) Profane language and content deemed to be libelous, racist, or threatening in nature will not be published under any circumstances.