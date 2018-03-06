International bolsters reman, parts lines

ATLANTA, Ga. – Navistar’s focus on uptime is being widened to including its expanding parts lines.

The company is rebranding its ReNEWed line of remanufactured parts, and adding products to its Fleetrite private label parts brand. Both announcements were made at the Technology & Maintenance Council Spring meetings.

“When it comes to delivering uptime for heavy-duty truck and bus customers, both ReNEWed and Fleetrite are among the most trusted parts brands in the marketplace,” said Josef Kory, senior vice-president, Parts, Navistar. “Our parts business has delivered double digit growth over the past five years, and much of that success is due in large part to our commitment of providing customers the right products to support our dealers’ and customers’ needs.”

The ReNEWed brand, Kory said, goes beyond remanufacturing parts, and also includes re-eingeering, incorporating many mid-cycle design modifications. It’s supported by more than 700 dealer locations across North America. The rebranding comes complete with a fresh logo, designed to be “symbolic of the integration of a re-engineered powertrain and a vehicle chassis.”

The new logo will be rolled out beginning this Spring. New parts will also be added to the line, including the 2015 N13 engine and the 2010-2016 I6 engine.

The Fleetrite brand of all-makes replacement parts now carries a radiator and surge tank program. Its line covers about 80% of vehicles on the road, International says. Other offerings include bumpers, hoods, grilles, and headlights.

Kory said the Fleetrite brand now represents 20% of the company’s overall parts sales.