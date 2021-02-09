Isuzu begins production of gas-powered Class 5 trucks

Isuzu has begun production of its Class 5 gasoline-powered trucks.

The 17,950-lb. GVWR NQR and the 19,500-lb. GVWR NRR will be powered by a 6.0-liter gas-powered V8. The NRR will be the first 19,500-lb. GVWR low cab forward truck in the industry to offer a gasoline engine option, Isuzu claims.

The trucks will be assembled by Builtmore, in Charlotte, Mich.

Shaun Skinner, Isuzu (Photo: Isuzu)

“We see an increasing demand for gasoline engines throughout Classes 3, 4 and 5,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “These new Class 5 N-Series trucks will give our customers the widest range of gas engine options in the low cab forward market—and they meet upcoming new and stringent emissions requirements.”

The V8 engine will produce 311 hp and 351 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s mated to an Allison six-speed 1000 RDS automatic transmission.

“Customers interested in a Class 5 gas truck can now enjoy the advantages of Isuzu’s low cab forward design,” Skinner said, “including excellent maneuverability and superior visibility. Meanwhile, customers interested in a Class 5 low cab forward truck have the option of a gas-powered truck with its attractive initial price point and easy operation. And, everyone benefits from Isuzu’s outstanding warranty coverage and reputation for quality and durability.”