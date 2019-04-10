Isuzu enjoys record year in Canada

TORONTO, Ont. – Isuzu has announced it registered the most low cab forward trucks in Canada in 2018 for the first time in several years.

Dealers retailed 1,690 trucks, a new record for Isuzu in Canada. It cited IHS Markit registration data to confirm it sold more low cab forward trucks here than any other company.

“Despite Isuzu’s relatively recent arrival in Canada, we have more than doubled our sales while increasing our market share by over 20% in the Class 3-5 Low Cab Forward segment. Four factors worked in our favor to make 2018 a banner year,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada, “those factors being the loyalty of our customers, the dedication of our dealer body, the hard work of our field force and the superiority of our product line.”

He added: “We anticipate that we will continue our momentum in 2019. Unemployment is low, housing starts are expected to run at strong levels, and consumers continue to turn to online retailers, meaning an increasing need for delivery trucks. With a lineup that ranges from Class 3 to Class 6 and includes diesel, gasoline, LPG and CNG engines, we are well positioned to make 2019 another record-breaking year for Isuzu.”