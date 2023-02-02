Mack celebrates MD production milestone

Mack Trucks recently celebrated a milestone, producing its 10,000th Mack MD Series medium-duty truck at its Roanoke Valley Operations truck plant.

The MD6 Class 6 and MD7 Class 7 models have been rolling off the line since Sept. 1, 2020.

They’re suited for dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank vocations. Employees at the truck plant gathered to celebrate the 10,000th truck after it rolled off the production line.