Mack celebrates MD production milestone
Mack Trucks recently celebrated a milestone, producing its 10,000th Mack MD Series medium-duty truck at its Roanoke Valley Operations truck plant.
The MD6 Class 6 and MD7 Class 7 models have been rolling off the line since Sept. 1, 2020.
They’re suited for dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank vocations. Employees at the truck plant gathered to celebrate the 10,000th truck after it rolled off the production line.
Very interesting to see Mack milestones. I had the pleasure of driving the first B 61 that was assembled in Canada.