Isuzu Trucks enjoys record year in U.S.

Isuzu Trucks enjoyed a record year in the U.S. in 2023, setting new highs in several categories including wholesale and retail sales.

Isuzu says it set records in vehicles delivered to Isuzu dealers, and the Isuzu dealers delivered more Isuzu trucks and sold more Isuzu parts than in any other year in the 40-year history of Isuzu trucks in the U.S.

“Despite some continued supply chain issues in the first half, 2023 turned out to be a banner year for sales of Isuzu trucks,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada. “The reasons are simple: the loyalty of our customers, the commitment of our dealer body, the diligence of our field team, and a product line that is in sync with the marketplace.”

He added: “We expect that 2024 will see our momentum grow. In the next 12 months we will be introducing a thoroughly redesigned cab, sophisticated new driver-assist technology, and our first electric truck, the NRR EV. Despite regulatory concerns and the usual uncertainty of an election year, we feel we are well positioned to make 2024 another record-breaking year for Isuzu.”