Kenworth celebrates milestone T680 Next Generation delivery

Kenworth has produced a milestone 10,000th T680 Next Generation truck and delivered it to customer System Transport during its 50th anniversary celebration in Spokane, Wash.

“This is a special moment for Kenworth and Kenworth Sales Company – Spokane as we deliver the 10,000th T680 Next Generation just 15 months after product launch to System Transport in celebration of its 50th anniversary,” said Hank Johnson, Kenworth general sales manager – west and medium-duty.

Kyle Treadway, president of Kenworth Sales Company — the truck maker’s longest-serving dealer — also presented System Transport with a refurbished 1965 Kenworth W900. Kenworth introduced its T680 Next Generation in February, 2021.