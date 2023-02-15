Kenworth commemorates centennial with events, special edition models

Kenworth is turning 100 this year and will mark the occasion with a series of events and two special-edition trucks.

The company was formed in 1923 when Harry W. Kent and Edgar K. Worthington incorporated the Gersix Motor Company as Kenworth. The company name was formed by combining letters from the founders’ last names, while the Kenworth “bug” logo originated from the K in Kent and W in Worthington.

Kenworth is celebrating 100 years of truck building in 2023. (Photo: Kenworth)

In its first year, Kenworth produced 78 six-cylinder gasoline-powered trucks. And since then it has built more than 1 million vehicles.

“Kenworth’s storied history over the past 100 years provides much to be proud about. From being the first U.S. truck manufacturer to offer a diesel engine as standard equipment in 1933, to selling Kenworth trucks with an electric powertrain today, it’s been quite a journey,” Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice-president Kevin Baney said in a release.

“We’re also especially proud of our leadership in truck aerodynamics with the Kenworth T600 introduction in 1985. That model began the revolution in fuel-efficient trucks, and its evolution has tremendously advanced in the new flagship T680 that sets [the] industry standard today in truck aerodynamics.”

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, Kenworth is offering a T680 Signature Edition, available on all T680s built this year. Features include: a black interior with legacy red stitching accents throughout the cab and sleeper; a Kenworth 100-branded Gt703 seat with red accents; special brushed platinum dash and door trim; and the Kenworth 100 logo stitched into the back wall of the sleeper.

The Kenworth T680 Signature Edition. (Photo: Kenworth)

The exterior will feature a black onyx grille and side air intake, and Kenworth 100 badges on the sleeper. An optional Kenworth 100 exhaust shield cutout and anodized grille mesh are also available on the mid-roof configuration. Optional Alcoa wheels with unique spoke patterns in Dura-Bright and Dura-Black finishes can also be spec’d.

Four new signature paint colors will be offered on all Class 8 and medium-duty Kenworths: Century Platinum, Century Black Red, Century Red and Century Gold.

Limited edition W900

A limited edition W900 with many of those same features is also being produced to recognize the milestone, but only 900 will be built and the allotment is already spoken for.

“The Kenworth W900 is an all-time classic and iconic truck in the industry that is still admired on the road and at truck shows,” said Jim Walenczak, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “As a long-time staple of Kenworth’s history, there is no better way to kick off our year-long 100th anniversary celebration than by launching this Kenworth W900 Limited Edition.”

Kenworth has also updated its website to commemorate its 100th anniversary. A Kenworth 100 section features content related to the centennial. It can be accessed directly at www.Kenworth100.com.

Visitors will find more info on the Special Edition trucks, Kenworth history, branded merchandise, and kids’ content.