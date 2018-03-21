Kenworth La Sarre moves into larger facility

LA SARRE, Que. – Kenworth La Sarre has moved into a new 12,000 sq.-ft. facility to support its customers in Northwestern Quebec.

The dealership sits on 5.7 acres, about six kilometers southeast of its previous site. It offers lots of parking space, a 5,200 sq.-ft. parts warehouse, and 800 sq.-ft. of parts display. It also has a six-bay service department.

Kenworth La Sarre’s hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The dealership is located at 745 Route 111 East. The phone number is 819-333-2251.