SHERBROOKE, Que. – Kenworth Maska has opened a new 28,000 sq.-ft. parts and service facility in Sherbrooke, Que.

The dealership features 10 service bays, a 2,000 sq.-ft. parts display, and 9,000 sq.-ft. warehouse. There is also a lounge with recliners, satellite TV, work spaces and vending machines.

It’s situated on 5.4 acres about 130 kilometers east of Montreal, at 8850 Boulevard Bourque. The phone number is 819-864-9900.