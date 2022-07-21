Hydra teams with First Truck Centre for hydrogen retrofits

Hydra Energy has teamed with First Truck Centre for installations of its hydrogen/diesel retrofit systems.

Hydra says the retrofits curb carbon emissions by up to 40% per truck without degrading performance or increasing fuel costs. First Truck Centre’s 13 Western Canada locations are being trained on the installation process and will become official Hydra conversion kit installers.

They will also be able to provide ongoing maintenance, Hydra announced. And First Truck Centre will act as a liaison of sorts between its existing customer base and Hydra, providing the company with customer feedback.

(Photo: Supplied)

“Furthering relationships like this one with First Truck Centre is the fastest way for Hydra to convert more heavy-duty vehicles to run on both hydrogen and diesel. It’s also critical that we work with partners who have existing relationships with fleets so Hydra’s two-day conversion and any ongoing maintenance can be done locally,” said Hydra CEO Jessica Verhagen. “We’re honored to work alongside the First Truck Centre team and welcome their experienced input as we continue to perfect our economical, transition solution on the road to Net Zero.”

“After seeing first-hand a Hydra-converted truck performing so well in the tough Northern Canadian conditions of extreme cold, challenging terrain, and heavy payloads, we knew we had to learn more about the company and their solution,” added First Truck Centre president Rod Graham.

First Truck Centre and Dymin are working on 64 hydrogen truck conversions in Prince George, B.C. The trucks will be fueled at a fueling station Hydra is building, which it claims will be the world’s largest. It’s scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023.