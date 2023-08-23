Kenworth Truck Centres officially opens Mississauga-North facility

Kenworth Truck Centres officially threw the doors open at its 10th location – Kenworth Mississauga-North – with a grand opening Aug. 23.

The Ontario facility, open since April 2022, has a well-stocked parts area and seven bays where 11 mechanics work in two shifts from Monday to Friday, said branch manager Alex Tarola.

Vince Tarola, president of Kenworth Truck Centres opens the Kenworth Mississauga-North location. (Photo: Leo Barros)

Tarola is hopeful that truck sales will commence next year as the OEM allocates equipment to the dealership and the present team of 20 employees grows to include sales personnel.

An electric charger has been delivered for installation and Tarola said plans are underway to begin working on electric trucks in the next six to eight months. One of the bays will be modified to service electric vehicles (EVs).

Kenworth Truck Centres also celebrated the finale of its Truck Tour 2023 aimed at thanking customers and marking Kenworth’s centennial year. Customers were treated to a lineup of new equipment, games and meals from food trucks.