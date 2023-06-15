Kenworth Truck Centres celebrates customers, truck maker’s centennial

Kenworth Truck Centres dealers across Ontario are hosting a series of events to thank their customers, and celebrate the centennial year of the brand they represent.

The province-wide tour kicked off with a customer barbecue in Sudbury, Ont., June 6.

(Photo: James Menzies)

“We expected maybe 100 people, and ended up with more than 150,” marketing manager Michael Aversa told TruckNews.com at the Concord, Ontario branch’s festivities June 15.

Each of the events is unique, raising funds for a variety of charities while offering different activities to visitors. The Concord event included food trucks, games, vendors, and merchandise.

“The purpose is twofold,” Aversa said. “We wanted to do something creative and unique and give back to our customers in light of all the chaos that’s been going on for the last few years. And we wanted to do it with a bang.”

The company also wanted to pay homage to the 100-year history of Kenworth Trucks, which is also participating in events through the year to celebrate the milestone. About 250 people attended the Concord event. Next up are events at Kenworth Truck Centre dealerships in Cambridge (June 28), London (July 12), Hamilton (July 19), and the grand finale at the company’s new Mississauga location (Aug. 23).

The finale will serve as not only the final stop on what Kenworth Truck Centres has dubbed Truck Tour 2023, but also as a grand opening of its newest location that opened its doors last year.

“Every event is going to have something special,” Aversa said.

For more information on the events, visit www.KWToronto.com.