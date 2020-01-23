Mack re-ups with NASCAR

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Mack Trucks has renewed its agreement with NASCAR, continuing its partnership as the “Official hauler of NASCAR.”

Mack will provide a dedicated fleet of customized Mack Anthem 70-inch stand-up sleeper models, spec’d to meet NASCAR’s needs.

“For the past several years, NASCAR has entrusted Mack to haul the critical technology and equipment needed to complete a successful race weekend – and we’ve delivered,” said John Walsh, Mack vice-president of marketing. “We’re extremely pleased to announce the continuance of our partnership, providing a great opportunity not only to further demonstrate the capabilities of our products, but also to share our trucks, services and technology with customers and NASCAR fans each week.”

The deal between Mack and NASCAR was first inked in 2016.

“Our relationship with Mack Trucks continues to deliver a transportation solution that plays an integral role in our success every weekend,” said Elton Sawyer, vice-president, officiating and technical inspection, NASCAR. “With their partnership, we have developed a customized fleet of NASCAR trucks that has simplified our transportation logistics and in turn, help us remain focused on our events.”